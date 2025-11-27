Kajol-Twinkle Responds To Backlash, Say Their Chat Show Has ‘Gotten Us Into Lot Of Trouble’

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have never been known to hold back, and their new chat show, Two Much, proves exactly why. But after a recent episode triggered online backlash, the two stars addressed the criticism with their trademark mix of humour and candour. In a fresh conversation with fans, they acknowledged that the show has “already gotten us into a lot of trouble,” while also defending the spirit in which it was created.

The controversy began after snippets from the show went viral, with some viewers accusing the hosts of promoting “insensitivity” and “elitist humour.” One particular moment where the conversation drifted into bold territory involving marriage, personal choices, and expectations placed on women, sparked heated debates. Critics claimed that the discussion came across as dismissive of traditional values, while supporters argued that the duo was simply encouraging candid conversations women rarely get to have in public.

Responding to the backlash, Kajol explained that Two Much was meant to be a space for honest, unstaged, and often messy conversations, the kind that reflect how real friendships work. She said the intent was never to offend, but to “shed the polished, controlled façade” expected of celebrities. According to her, the show’s objective is to be authentic, even at the risk of attracting trouble. “We knew from day one that people would have strong reactions,” she said. “We are not here to sanitise ourselves.”

Twinkle Khanna, whose sharp humour and self-awareness have long made her a favourite column writer, also responded with a mix of reflection and wit. She said that while some viewers found their chat too casual or too bold, the conversations were designed intentionally to feel unfiltered. She added that women often face harsher judgement for speaking freely, and the backlash only reinforced how deeply that bias runs. “If two women laugh loudly, talk openly, or joke about things considered taboo, it’s somehow scandalous,” she remarked.

Despite the criticism, the response to the show has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising its breezy tone, its celebration of female friendships, and the relatability of its anecdotes. Many viewers defended the duo online, calling the backlash exaggerated and arguing that Indian audiences must learn to accept that celebrities, especially women, can have opinions and a sense of humour that doesn’t fit a traditional mould.

In their latest remarks, Kajol and Twinkle said that they would continue to host the show in the same spirit: unfiltered, honest, and a little chaotic. They emphasised that the entertainment industry already forces celebrities to speak in rehearsed, cautious tones. Two Much, they said, is their attempt to reclaim spontaneity.

Even as the storm around the episode continues, one thing is clear: Kajol and Twinkle are not apologising for being themselves. And in a landscape where every word from public figures is dissected, their commitment to candidness feels like a quiet rebellion or, as they put it, “trouble worth getting into.”