Kajol’s Film “Salaam Venky” Trailer Released In Theatres Alongside Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2

The audience will now have a double treat with “Salaam Venky” in addition to “Drishyam 2,” which stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna.



Because of its endearing and adorable plot and characters, the recently released trailer for the Kajol-starring film “Salaam Venky” has received a lot of great feedback. In a recent development, Kajol’s husband, Ajay Devgn, will now have the “Salaam Venky” trailer connected to his next film “Drishyam 2.” The follow-up to his successful 2015 hindi version of the same name. The eagerly anticipated “Drishyam 2,” starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, will now be treated twice.

The touching film “Salaam Venky,” in which Vishal Jethwa plays the son of Kajol’s role, is about a mother and son who teach each other the true meaning of life’s celebration. The movie upholds the “Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye” philosophy.

Salaam Venky is scheduled for release in theatres on December 9, 2022. It is being presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the names BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.