Kalia From Sholay Aka Viju Khote Passes Away At The Age Of 77

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Veteran actor Viju Khote passed away on Monday due to multiple organ failure. Popularly known for playing the role of “Kalia” in Sholay and Robert in “Andaz Apna Apna” died at his residence in Mumbai.

“He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite some time. He had multiple organ failure”, his niece Bhavana Balsavar told PTI.

“He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home a few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us,” she added.

The last rites of the actor were performed today at Chandan Wadi around 11 am.

The whole Bollywood industry mourned over the demise of the popular actor. Tisca Chopra wrote, “He charmed us in so many varied parts .. most well-loved was, of course, #Kaalia from #sholay .. RIP #VijuKhote ji.”

He charmed us in so many varied parts .. most well loved was, of course #Kaalia from #sholay .. RIP #VijuKhote ji — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 30, 2019

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Will miss you Viju ji… Rest in peace 🙏 #vijukhote #RIPVijukhote.”

Ajay Devgan, Rishi Kapoor and Esha Gupta also tweeted their condolences.

Actors like Viju Khote were institutions by themselves. Their large body of work will always be remembered. I’m fortunate to have worked with him on quite a few films. RIP Sir🙏 My heartfelt condolences to the family. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 30, 2019

RIP. Viju Khote. Dear friend over the years. Though much elder,we used to bike together along with sister Shobha Khote ji,when I was young. Passionate and well informed about American films. We will miss you” Viju kutte aahe? pic.twitter.com/6e6KXaepFI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 30, 2019

You’ve given us many unforgettable roles in the best of the films, thank you for your contribution to indian cinema,RIP #VijuKhote ji🙏🏽 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) September 30, 2019

We hope his soul rests in peace.