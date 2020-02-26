Kalki called her excursion of pregnancy ‘A sweet Deprived Bliss’, by sharing a cute picture with her little daughter Sappho.

Share

Motherhood is the best phase of life and to embrace it is a blessing. From the moment a women know that she is expecting a baby, to the eagerness’ and excitement to share the news with the beloved is special. The excitement to flaunt her pregnant belly to waiting for the little for nine months and then the final and critical moment of giving birth. The love and the warmness of the little one is all what we say is Embracing Mother Hood.

On February 7, 2020, Kalki Koechlin had embraced parenthood with her beau, Guy Hershberg. The duo became proud parents of a baby girl. And On February 9, 2020, Kalki had taken to her Instagram handle and shared the footprints of her baby girl. Along with it, she had written, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty.

The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat others and ourselves with that love and respect. “Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, a fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say it’s what one loves.” ~Sappho~ circa 600BC.”

On February 25, 2020, Kalki took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of hugging her baby while she sleeps peacefully in her arms. Along with the picture, Kalki wrote, “The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep-deprived bliss. Thanks for the perfect photo.”

In another interview with Miss Malini, Kalki had revealed the first thing she did when she got to know about her pregnancy. She had said, “I went and immediately bought another pregnancy test, just to make sure. But it was a very happy reaction. I think the last few years have been either a situation where, I know I have wanted children, but the times wasn’t right or I wasn’t with the right person. Or whatever, there was something! So all those things seemed to have come in place this time. Even though it wasn’t planned as we were thinking maybe in a year or two. But I think that’s the best thing about it. Now we are just diving right into it without too much pre-planning.”

Kalki and her cute little “Sappho” are looking adorable in the pictures