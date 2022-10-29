Kalki Koechlin Reveals Her Anger With Racism Based On Skin Colour In The Entertainment Industry

The next movie featuring Kalki Koechlin will be Goldfish, which is about the daughter of renowned actor Deepti Naval. Mainstream Indian cinema appears to place a lot of emphasis on fair complexions, even though many actors are working to dispel prejudices, particularly the concern with skin colour. After Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bipasha Basu, and Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin has also spoken about the topic. Kalki, well-known for her work in movies like Dev.D, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Gully Boy, and others, talked about how colorism is still a problem in the movie business.

According to a source, Kalki Koechlin discussed her experience of being stereotyped as an affluent girl while playing various roles. A director once told me, “I think you will perfectly master this job since you play a maniac in it.” People seem to view me that way, which greatly irritates me. Due to my skin color, I can only portray these upper-class personas.

Koechlin continued, “I am aware of one actor with a dusky complexion who always receives the role of a maid. She finds that annoying. Everyone has been categorized. I’m waiting for the ideal opportunity to challenge myself in the proper role. She also discussed her new movie, Goldfish, in which she plays the demented daughter of seasoned performer Deepti Naval.

She acknowledged that she is allowed to experiment in roles like this but added, “You have to pick your battles.” I don’t always do it. I probably wouldn’t have done it if the filmmaker wasn’t well known. I was in good hands because I had seen his debut movie. As an actor, you lust after these parts where you can delve deeply into the character and analyze it. Seize it while you have one.