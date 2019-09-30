Kalki Koechlin Reveals That She Is Five Months Pregnant With Boyfriend Guy Hershberg’s Child, Will Go For A Water Birth

Share

Being in love is one of the most beautiful feelings but keeping it intact is hard. And it’s completely fine to walk out of a relationship when things start falling apart. Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap fell in love got married and then parted ways due to irreconcilable differences. After parting ways with Anurag Kalki has found love again in a classical pianist, Guy Hershberg from Jerusalem, Israel. The two have been dating each other for five years now. And Guy had recently shifted to India to spend some quality time with his ladylove.

Recently in an interview with HT brunch Kalki revealed that she is five months pregnant. She opened up about her pregnancy and what kind of parent she wants to be. She was quoted as saying, “After “I know that I want to be an engaged parent. My concern is to connect with my child, not to have a particular rule, or expectation.”

The elated soon-to-be parents have already decided the name of their child. She had stated, “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”

She further added, “You need to become gentler with a child, more conscious of how what you do impacts the baby. I really don’t get how nature ensures the survival of the species; the first three months are just so unpleasant.” She also revealed that she is planning to deliver the baby through water birthing in Goa.

In a throwback interview, Kalki had once talked about her failed marriage with Anurag Kashyap and said, “Once I got married, I was only invited to the things that Anurag was invited to. People would say, ‘Call Anurag’s wife’. They wouldn’t say, ‘call Kalki’ or ‘call Kalki’s husband’. In marriage, a woman becomes the weaker sex, even if her husband doesn’t want her to be. This happens because of the way society has built the institution. I found myself alone after a very long time. I had to fill up that empty space somehow. I didn’t want to fill it up by going crazy and getting drunk, or by surrounding myself with the people. I chose the introverted version of filling up myself by spending more time at home, with the family. I’m happy I went through that journey.”

In an interview with Humans of Bombay Kalki had once opened up about her struggles and divorce with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap. She had stated, “The struggles never really end. When my ex-husband & I separated, I had to deal with the rumors. Every time I stepped out with a man, the media thought we were dating. Journalists would ask how my life was post-divorce, how was I handling my career & balancing it? Even concerned neighbours would ask my parents’ such questions. But I chose to ignore it.”

We extend our heartiest congratulations to the soon-to-be parents Kalki and Guy Hershberg.