Kamaal R Khan Targets Shah Rukh Khan; Claims, “Pathaan Will Be A Disaster”

It looks like Kamal R Khan better known as KRK is fed-up or bored with his all-time favourite targets like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan, that’s why he turned his head to Shahrukh Khan. Yes! Bollywood critics KRK are taking a dig at SRK’s Pathaan and claiming that it will be a disaster. However, the trailer is still not out but KRK is having negative thoughts ever since the poster was released.

Here, is the tweet by KRK that declare Pathaan a flop or disaster.

Kamal R Khan began and wrote, “SRK looks desperate. One teaser of #Pathaan has already been released. One more #PathaanTeaser is going to release soon. Later 2trailers will be released. This means the public will become fed up with this film before its release only. And then it will become a disaster on the very first day.”

He added, “SRK knew before the release of #Fan #JHMS #Zero that the film will become a flop. Still, he did the film to prove that the public is wrong and he is right. Now He knows well that #Pathaan is going to become a disaster coz of its name. Still, he is keeping his name पठान coz he is persistent.”

He has not stopped here, further, he added, “SRK’s every film is a blockbuster on #Twitter and #Mannat. But SRK must understand that 130Cr Indians don’t use Twitter neither go to Mannat nor are interested to watch films of 50+ age actors, especially Khans. Therefore he has been left with very less options to make a film HIT.”

Well! Let’s see what happens next, the self-claimed critics will prove themselves or SRK bang the cinema hall?