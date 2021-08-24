Kamal Haasan Praises Shershaah, Says He ‘Resented The Way Indian Army Was Depicted’ In Some Films But Shershaah Is An Exception

The OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has not officially released any data regarding the film Shershaah, released on August 12, so that any estimate can be made about the viewership or success of the film, but the way people see Shershaah in social media. Hands-on, the success of the film can definitely be estimated from him. This success, coming in the form of praise, increases when there is no one else to complement, Kamal Haasan himself. Veteran actor of Indian cinema Kamal Haasan has spoken such a thing about Shershaah, which sets this film apart from other films.



Kamal Haasan expressed his opinion about Shershaah through Twitter. The veteran actor wrote – Being a fan of films and the son of a patriot, I have been displeased with the way the Indian Army is portrayed in some of our films since childhood. Shershaah is an exception, seeing which my chest became wide with pride for my soldiers. Thanks to Dharma Productions for bringing forward a capable director like Vishnu Vardhan. Congratulations to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for their wonderful work.



On this tweet of Kamal Haasan, Siddharth Malhotra and director Vishnu Vardhan expressed their happiness and thanked him. This is the first Bollywood and war film of Vishnu, the famous director of Tamil films. At the same time, producer Karan Johar called it an honor for the team. Shershaah is a biopic film of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), who was martyred in the Kargil War. Siddharth in the film Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. Kiara Advani became Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema.



Regarding the film, Siddharth Malhotra said in an interview to Jagran.com- Shershaah has been a very long time for me, almost 5 years. Different scripts, different teams. Different production houses. When the story of Captain Vikram Batra is so great. A hero who sacrificed his life for all of us. More than 500 jawans were martyred for the country in Kargil. We had a great responsibility towards the soldiers who were martyred. It was our endeavor to show their sacrifice in the right way in the film. When people are getting love, then there is a very emotional moment for all of us. We also feel proud that we can do the work that we thought of doing well. Kamal Haasan is in the news for his upcoming film Vikram, whose first look was released a few days back. In this film, Kamal will be seen on screen for the first time with the best actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.