Kamya Panjabi gets a ‘Big Thank You’ From Husband Shalabh Dang For Giving Him A Daughter ; A Complete Family Picture

From meeting professionally, to spending time personally, there have been so many love stories, where the involved people themselves had no clue that something so beautiful would take place. So when the popular television actor Kamya Panjabi dialed shalabh dang’s number for the first time, she had no clue that a medical advice would take her a long way. For the couple who met for the first time on February 1, 2019; Kamya and Shalabh made a huge leap in their relationship in a span of just one year, and tied the knot on February 10, 2020.

Though the television actress had a bad divorce in 2013, she never second guessed her love for Shalabh, and thus decided to say ‘yes’ to his love filled proposal. So from Sharing their adorable moments on social media, to giving glimpses of their family time, the couple have been doing everything right from the very start.

But what took the internet with a storm is the love and care that Kamya’s daughter Aara and her step-father share. Though Kamya’s daughter already won everyone’s heart when she happily took her mother for the haldi ceremony, she has now most definitely won Shalabh’s too. It was only recently when Shalabh took to his Instagram handle and shared two extremely beautiful pictures; where in the In the first one, the newly married couple were giving a peck to Aara , and in the second one, they were happily posing for a complete family photo. Along with the picture, Shalabh wrote an emotional note that read, “I always wanted my second child to be a baby girl 🤗 I am so lucky and a big thank you @panjabikamya for fulfilling my dream 😘❤️ A happy compete Family 🥳 #shubhmangalkasha”







No, it’s not the first time when the couple have shared a family picture for the world to witness their bonding and love for each other, but many a times memories and equally adorable photos have been shared by the two. Like the one shared on October 10, 2019,when Shalabh posted the pictures of the two munchkins, Kamya’s daughter and his son cutting their birthday cake together. As both the kids are Librans and celebrate their birthdays on 6th and 9th October respectively, the family decided to give them a sweet surprise and thus rejoice together. Along with the picture he wrote, “Birthday well celebrated of both Aara and Ishan 🎂🤗😘❤️ @panjabikamya”





