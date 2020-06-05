Kamya Panjabi’s most unique day was on 10 Feb, 2020, she wedded the man she had always wanted Shalabh Dang. The woman is radiating with satisfaction and bliss that is truly apparent in the photos she has been sharing on her online life accounts. Subsequent to being seeing someone per year, the couple chose to dive in. Truth be told, their wedding photographs were nothing not exactly a fantasy wedding and all we were doing was swooning over them. Be that as it may, sometime in the past Kamya was shocked when her then-sweetheart Shalabh talented her a couple of costly hoops.

While conversing with Pinkvilla, about gifting a couple of studs, Kamya uncovered that she was seeing someone she didn’t get a rose, and consequently getting a blessing on the principal meeting shocked her. “At the point when he came to meet me just because, he talented me Swarovski’s studs and I was astonished and I was awkward too. I was seeing someone I didn’t get even a rose so when I get a blessing that way, I was reclaimed however he was resolved. I took it with the goal that he doesn’t feel terrible however whenever I met him I talented him AirPods to adjust it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAQHP1MDEhn/

Shalabh, then again, discussed his sentiments when he originally observed the entertainer, he stated, “When I saw her just because, I understood she is so warm, reasonable and giving nature. So these are two or three things which I truly adored. She was a solitary parent as was I; so I understood that we can truly gel.”

Discussing their marriage, much the same as any gigantic Indian wedding, the entertainer too had all wedding customs, leaving everybody hypnotized. In the wake of getting married to Dang, Kamya even changed her name on Instagram to ‘Kamya Shalabh Dang,’ making it noisy and clear about her marriage with her sweetheart.