Kamya Panjabi Shares Liplock Picture With Husband Shalabh Dang On Valentines Day; Calls It Favorite Picture

From meeting professionally, to spending time personally, there have been so many love stories, where the involved people themselves had no clue that something so beautiful would take place. So when the popular television actor Kamya Panjabi dialled shalabh dang’s number for the first time, she had no clue that a medical advice would take her a long way. So for the couple who met for the first time on February 1, 2019; Kamya and Shalabh made a huge leap in their relationship in a span of just one year, and tied the knot on February 10, 2020.

Though the television actress had a bad divorce with her first husband, Bunty Negi in 2013, she never second guessed her love for Shalabh, and thus decided to say ‘yes’ to his love filled proposal. So from Sharing their adorable moments on social media, to giving glimpses of their wedding festivities, the couple have been openly doing PDA ever since.

It was only recently when Kamya took to her Instagram handle and shared one of her favourite pictures from their wedding reception. Along with the picture where the newlywed couple was kissing while posing for the camera, she wrote, “So here is my fav one from the party. @shalabhdang”, followed by a heart emoji. Though the picture spoke thousand words for itself, it was shalabh’s reaction and sweet gesture that brought more love from the fans. Reposting the picture on his own social media handle, the medical professional wrote, “Biwi ho to Aisi.

In a post-marriage interview with the Bombay Times, Kamya had opened up on her wedding and had shared, “I wanted my marriage to be an intimate affair with only our families and close friends in attendance, besides it was held in a gurdwara. However, I also wanted to celebrate the new beginnings of my life with all those who matter to me and so, I hosted a reception (which took place last night). I didn’t want it to be a typical affair where the newly-weds stand on stage and meet and greet the guests. I wanted to be as involved as possible and dance to my heart’s content.”