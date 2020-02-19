Kamya Panjabi Shares Unseen Photos From Her Mumbai-Delhi Wedding Receptions; Dances Her Heart Out During The Bash!

Share

In a world where fans are always trying to find glimpses of personal lives of their favourite celebrities, what’s better than to have your much-loved celebrity talk about theirs themselves? While some have been quite private and reserved about their love interests and personal lives, many celebrities have come out in the open on their own accord. One such couple is that of television actress, Kamya Panjabi and her Delhi love Shalabh Dang.

As the actress has been enjoying every moment of being ‘Mrs Shalabh Dang’ since her wedding which took place on 10th February, 2020, she has also been sharing some of her most cherished memories with her fans. Just like her fun-filled reception bash video, Kamya has been actively posting her wedding and after wedding photos.

Where on 18th February, 2020, Kamya shared an unseen drool-worthy picture from her wedding reception held in Mumbai; where she was tightly hugging her husband while facing away from the camera, she shared yet another one on 19th February, 2020, but of her Delhi wedding reception. Captioning the former as, “My life in my arms ❤️ @shalabhdang Pic credit @theglamweddingofficial ”, she made sure to express her undying love for shalabh with only a few words. Where Kamya was looking stunning in a dark green and gold lehenga choli, paired with a pair of drop earrings, a choker, sindoor and chooda, Shalabh was looking dapper in a black sherwani on their first wedding reception on February 11, 2020, in Mumbai.

As if it was not enough, the television actress took to her Instagram handle again, and shared an even more flattering picture with her hubby from their wedding reception hosted in Delhi. Looking gorgeous in a pink saree and contrasting brocade blouse, the actress made sure to accentuate her look with a red chooda and sindoor. Along with the picture, Kamya wrote, “Hum jahan jaate hai party wahi shuru ho jaati hai 🥳🥳🥳 #shubhmangalkasha #delhiparty Pic Credit : @theglamweddingofficial Earings: @jewelsiya_official Shalabh’s outfit: @millionairebombay @shalabhdang ❤️”