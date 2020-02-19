Kamya Punjabi’s Ex-Boyfriend, Karan Patel’s best wishes on her wedding with Shalabh Dang!

Share

Wedding is the Mere Biking to everyone in his or her life. The Journey is like a thruway of Boulevard, where the twain walk the path of life until its edge. However, for some of them this edge ends in breach, when the couple part their ways in disparateness. To start again in life is strenuous, especially to start again with someone as your partner.

Nevertheless, wherever we are, on different edges of our lives, we need to start again ourselves. One such case is of “Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann” fame actor; Kamya Panjabi that proves one can get lucky in love if they give it another chance, instead of shutting the doors for it. The television actor, Kamya Panjabi is living one of the happiest times of her life Shalabh Dang by marrying on February 10, 2020.

A few years ago, Kamya Panjabi and Karan Patel were the most talked-about couple of Indian television. However, things took an ugly turn, and their perfect relationship had an imperfect ending in January 2015, as they parted ways. Not only this, after only a few months of their terrible break-up, Karan went ahead to marry actress, Ankita Bhargava in a big fat wedding. Now, after seeing his ex-girlfriend, Kamya Panjabi married to her love, Shalabh Dang, the actor has revealed his emotions and thoughts about the same.

Karan Patel was present at the launch of the popular show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and in a conversation with The Times of India. He revealed his thoughts seeing his ex-girlfriend, Kamya Panjabi getting married to Shalabh Dang. He said, “I would like to wish her all the best. Everyone deserves to be happy. So all the best to her.” Well, it is beautiful and enticing of Karan Patel sending his major best wishes and amorousness to Kamya and forgetting their rancorous past.

We wish the newly wedded couple a very gracious and prosperous wedding life.