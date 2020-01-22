Kangana discloses doing dingy Films to Support Rangoli for her Acid Attack Treatment

Kangana Has impressed the Audience with her Acting Skills and mesmerized everyone with her Versatility of roles that she had done in her carrier. No doubt, she is the “Queen” of Acting. Her Charisma of playing different role has amazed the audience and yes! Here she comes with another extravaganza to dazzle the viewers.

Kangana Ranaut’s Film “Panga” is going to Release on 24 Jan 2020, This Friday. The film is the Directorial of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Kangana is playing the role of forgotten Kabaddi fame who crave to make a return in her Profession at the age of 32. With the Family Support and her willingness to win, she stand all alone breaking her age barrier and working hard to achieve her Aim. With all the Weight of family duties and the love and support of her husband, she prepares for National Kabaddi Championship. In the movie, she went through all Kind of competition and support, which she needed but the finals are yet to come.

Recently in an interview talk with Mumbai mirror, Kangana told the audience about her movie reveals about the incidents, when she stepped in Bollywood she had featured in many Bollywood films with an average box office collection. The Actress stated that she took tacky films at first to support her sister Rangoli Chandel after her acid attack incident for her treatments. Kangana also revealed that at the time of acid attack, she was 19 and her family was not financially Strong so she had to take tacky films to support her sister.

“It took Rangoli 54 Surgeries,” Kangana Stated. She also did guest appearances to afford the best surgeons for Rangoli. Kangana concede that she fell into bad company in her struggling period. She went through tough times when people took advantage of her and she could not divulge information of all those incidents to her parents. She says that she would never let anything of this sort of things happen to her children and would always be there for them in every manner and support them.