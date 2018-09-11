Kangana Ranaut and the makers are reshooting the major portions of Manikarnika- the queen of Jhansi.

Kangana has now taken the charge to direct the film as well and is also keen to give it her own touches with help from action director Nick Powell. Kangana was recently spotted in blood while shooting an action sequence for the film. In the picture, Kangana is seen listening to the narration and checking the frame as we all know Kangana is known for her perfection and wants to give the best shot.

The film is slated to release on January 25, 2019. Kangana is giving more than her 100 per cent to finish the shoot before time so that the film releases on the decided date. The teaser is expected to launch on Gandhi Jayanti, with the trailer being targeted for mid-November.