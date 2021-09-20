Legendary lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar have filed a defamation case against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The matter was heard in the Andheri court on Monday (September 20), in which Kangana Ranaut was to appear. After appearing in court, now the actress has given her response in this matter. Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against her under pressure from Shiv Sena. Kangana Ranaut has said this through social media. Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. She also keeps sharing special pictures and videos for her fans. At the same time, she keeps on speaking frankly on many issues. After hearing the defamation case, Kangana Ranaut has given her response through her official Koo app account.



She has shared his pictures on the Koo app. In these pictures, Kangana Ranaut is seen wearing a sari and sunglasses. Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote in the post, ‘The hearing of the defamation case against me was today, which has been filed by Javed Akhtar under the pressure of Shiv Sena. The lone warrior to face the hyena army in this style. Kangana Ranaut’s posts and pictures are becoming fiercely viral on social media.



Fans of the actress are very fond of her post. Also, gave feedback by commenting. Let us tell you that Kangana Ranaut has been in trouble for a long time regarding the defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar. The actress appeared in the Andheri court on Monday, 20 September, for the hearing of the matter. Due to this, Kangana Ranaut was not appearing on the date of hearing despite the order of the court. She was also called for hearing by the court last week in the defamation case of Javed Akhtar, but she did not appear in the court.



Due to which the court reprimanded the actress. Not only this, the court warned Kangana Ranaut that if she does not appear in the court on the next date September 20, then a warrant of arrest will be issued against her. Due to which Kangana Ranaut reached the Andheri court for hearing on Monday. At the same time, the court has now given November 15 as the next date in the defamation case.