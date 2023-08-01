Kangana Ranaut Calls Ranveer Singh ‘Cartoon’; Asks Him To ‘Stop Being Influenced By Karan Johar’

The acclaimed Indian actress, Kangana Ranaut is known for her fearless and outspoken nature. Throughout her career, she has never hesitated to voice her opinions on various social, political and Bollywood matters. Her outspokenness has often led to both admiration and controversy. She has been vocal about issues such as nepotism and favoritism within the film industry. And recently, Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh for his choice of dressing sense. She even went to the extent of asking Ranveer Singh to follow the styling ideas of his other co-stars.

Kangana Ranaut labels Ranveer Singh ‘Cartoon’

Veteran actress, Kangana Ranaut took to IG handle and wrote a lengthy note for actor, Ranveer Singh calling him ‘cartoon’. She even asked him to dress sensibly and receive some styling tips from his veteran actors. Kangana further asked him to not get influenced by the renowned filmmaker, Karan Johar. In her words:

“My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense … he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can’t identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heroes how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity….They look manly and dignified… people don’t ruin the culture in our country.”

Kangana Ranaut speaks on Karan Johar’s film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Karan Johar’s new release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. She criticized the film and asked filmmaker, Karan Johar to retire from this business. Her note could be read as:

“Indian audience watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur vahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs 250 cr to make a daily soap ….??? Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it …. Don’t waste funds it’s not easy time for the Industry, retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films.”

The conflict between Kangana and Karan Johar arose on the chat show, Koffee With Karan. The host, Karan Johar became open with the actress and asked who is responsible for her unnecessary attitude. To this, Kangana gave a befitting response sharing that it is none other than Karan himself. She revealed that Karan Johar is biased towards outsiders and is the root of nepotism in the Bollywood industry.