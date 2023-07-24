Kangana Ranaut Dazzles As A Desi Barbie At Sister-In-Law’s Godh Bharai; Checkout Pics!

Being a family-oriented individual, Kangana Ranaut frequently tweets photos of herself interacting with her loved ones in her hometown. Her enthusiasm for family and connections is clear via her social media posts, whether they feature her sister, parents, or nephews. Kanagana is currently occupied with festivities around her sister-in-law Ritu’s Godh Bharai ceremony after the successful release of her first production endeavor, “Tiku Weds Sheru.” Kangana showed off her ethnic side and wore a gorgeous neon pink saree for the occasion. The actress is enthralling her fans with her magnificent Indian jewelry and immaculate makeup, and we can’t stop ogling at her impeccable sense of style.

Analyzing Kangana’s saree appearance

Kangana embraced her desi Barbie vibes for her breathtaking ethnic appearance and chose a magnificent fuchsia pink silk saree with a dabka work design and a richly embroidered gotta patti border. She wore it with a matching blouse that had half sleeves and a v-neckline.

She let the pallu fall from her shoulders as she delicately draped her saree. Kangana chose a hefty choker necklace embellished with green emeralds, as well as matching drop earrings and rings for her mehendi-adorned fingers, to add a spectacular finishing touch to her saree.

She kept her makeup simple with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lip color, letting her accessories and clothes stand out. Kangana finished off her glam look by neatly bunning her hair in the center of her head.

The gorgeous ethnic appearance of Kangana Ranaut wearing a pink saree

The actress treated her followers to a weekend treat on Sunday when she posted a slew of images to Instagram with the message, “Sharing some sweet moments from Ritu Ranaut’s Godbharai… Our hearts are full and we are eagerly awaiting the arrival of baby Ranaut……. Thanks for all your blessings and best wishes.” Kangana is pictured in the post enjoying time with her family. She may be seen dancing to music in one post and giving gifts to her sister-in-law in another.