Kangana Ranaut being the bold queen of Bollywood have always spoken her views on any topic. Now that China is in a war state with India and attacking Indian Army, the lady has come up with her views on the same. Her team posted a video on social media handles where she has also asked the Indians to boycott Chinese products and become ‘atmanirbhar’.

In the video, she is seemed saying, “What kind of pain will you go through if somebody tries to cut our fingers from our hands or our hands from the arm? The same pain has been caused by China on us by attacking us in Ladakh. Trying to save every inch of Ladakh from them, we have lost 20 soldiers. Will you be able to forget the tears of their mothers, screams of their wives and sacrifices of their children? Is it fine to say that a face-off at the borders must only involve the armies and only governments, don’t we have any contribution?”

The ‘Panga’ actress continued to say, “Did we forget when Mahatma Gandhi had asked people to boycott British goods to end their rule in the country? Isn’t it, our duty to be part of the war too because Ladakh is not just a piece of land, it is a very essential part of India? We can’t let our enemy’s intentions to fulfil.”

The actress finally concluded the video by saying, “Isn’t it, our duty to boycott companies in which they have invested and have been earning revenues and spending them on buying weapons and then using those weapons on our soldiers?” she asked the Indians. “Let’s take a pledge to become ‘atmanirbhar’ and boycott Chinese products and make India win.” Have a look at the video:

