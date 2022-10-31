Kangana Ranaut Eyeing For A Political Career; ‘Open To Fight Elections From Mandi In Himachal Pradesh’

Actress Kangana Ranaut is one of the most sought-after heroines in Bollywood. She is not just known to delivering mind-blowing performances, but also for putting forward her views on the ongoing happenings in political world. It is Ranaut’s interest in this particular subject that led to speculations of her joining politics in the recent past. Though the Queen actress ruled out all the possibilities of herself entering political arena by stating that she wanted to focus on her film career only, in the latest interview, she seems to have changed her mind.

Hinting towards her foray into politics, Kangana said that she is open to fight the elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh if the public wants it and if the BJP gives her a ticket. “Jis tarah ke haalat honge, government chahegi mera participation ho, vo I will be very much open to all kinds of participation. As I said, it would be great if people in Himachal Pradesh would give me a chance to serve. So, definitely, it will be sobhagya ki baat,” stated the 35-year-old actress.

Kangana, who is an ardent BJP follower hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Mahapurush’. She also took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party. In the light of upcoming elections in her hill state, the actress said, “Himachal Pradesh won’t fall for false promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). People in Himachal have their own solar power and people grow their own vegetables. Freebies won’t work for AAP in Himachal, ” she quoted.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will come up with Emergency which stars her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Tejas and the mythological drama Sita: The Incarnation in her kitty.