THALAIVI: The much-awaited release date of Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivi’ has eventually been disclosed. The actress had promised that the film will not be released on the OTT platform but in the cinema halls and the exact thing is happening now. Kangana Ranaut fulfills her promise., Film ‘Thalaivi’ is going to be released in theatres on September 10.

This film of Kangana Ranaut is said to be released in theatres on September 10. Her film is ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic based on Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister of Tamilnadu.

After Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalaivi’ is the second such big film, which is ready for release in theatres. Actress Kangana Ranaut revealed to her fans that she is on to make a big announcement related to this film Thalaivi. Due to the covid pandemic, it was said that the film may be released on the OTT platform.

Though the film is being released in theatres the OTT premiere of this film has been offered to it. It is decided now that the film first will be released in cinemas halls all across the country, later on, it will come on the OTT platforms such as Netflix in Hindi and on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other languages.

As the trailer for the movie had already been released in March early this year. The trailer received a lot of appreciation. At the same time, the first video of the song of this film was released on April 2 previously. The film was earlier set to release on 23 April. But its release was postponed due to rising corona cases in the country. But now finally on September 10, people will be able to watch this film in theatres.