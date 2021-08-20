Swara Bhaskar is very active on social media. His tweets are quite controversial, due to which he is trolled a lot. These days Taliban remains the subject of a major debate in the country and the world. In this episode, a tweet of Swara is becoming increasingly viral on social media, due to which many users are expressing their anger on her. Recently Swara Bhaskar has compared Taliban terrorists with Hindutva. Many social media users got angry at this and started trolling them. In this connection, Kangana Ranaut has given a befitting reply to Swara Bhaskar from a story on her Instagram. His answer is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In response, he has also shown a copy of Statista’s figures, explaining the real meaning of Hindutva, in which the terror attacks and the names of those who perpetrated them have been mentioned.



Swara Bhaskar tweeted, “We cannot be okay with the terror of Hindutva, and we are devastated and completely shocked by the terror attack by the Taliban. We cannot calm down with the terror of the Taliban and we all get angry about the terror of Hindutva. Our human and moral values should not be based on the identity of the victim or the harasser.

In response to this tweet of Swara, Kangana shared her Instagram story and wrote – “Extremism in Hindutva means salvation and samadhi, not terror or terror. Do not be misled by the topic. This is a conspiracy of China and America of India.”



In this story, he has also shared the data of Statista shared by a person, which mentions the terrorist organization and the attacks carried out by them. These figures show the number of terrorist attacks carried out by terrorist organizations like the Taliban, Boko Haram, Al Shabaab. In such a situation, Arrest Swara Bhaskar is trending fast on Twitter. A large number of people are demanding the arrest of Swara Bhaskar. Apart from this, he is also being trolled a lot.