Sushant Singh Rajput’s inconvenient downfall has partitioned the online networking and the Indian film industry – where it’s gradually turning into a tussle of who’s all the more right. Kangana Ranaut isn’t known for mincing her words or putting them strategically, and that has been one of the prime purposes behind her to court one debate after another.

Kangana ranaut slams bollywood for Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide

Presently, in a selective discussion with Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut affirmed that it was proficient harassing and nepotism that ended the life of the youthful entertainer, Sushant Singh Rajput. The on-screen character even got out Mukesh Bhatt on contrasting Sushant and Parveen Babi.

Pointing to the facts and reality, Kanagana stated: “Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction…you will commit suicide. These were his words. Why did he think if I don’t apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide? He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house.”

“Were there people calling Sushant? Were there people putting such thoughts into his mind? I have no idea, but obviously, he was in a similar situation. In his interviews, he had said that nepotism cannot co-exist with talent because they don’t allow the right talent to come up. I can relate to it, and hence I am raising questions. I want to know who played the catalyst in this situation?” she adds.

Talking about bullying the actor in the industry, she claims, “I know Sushant had a big fallout with Aditya Chopra also. When I refused Sultan, he had threatened he would never work with me. Ever since our industry ganged up on me. I remember so many times feeling really lonely and feeling what will happen to me… Why do these privileged people have the power to say that they will never work with someone? It’s your choice if you want or not to work with someone, but why announce it to the world, gang up and make this happen! [sic] These privileged lots need to be questioned. They have blood on their hands. They need to answer, and I am ready to go to any extent to expose these people because enough is enough!”