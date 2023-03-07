Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Nawazuddin’s Revelation On Allegations Made By His Ex-Wife!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on the conflicts and controversies relating to his personal life and allegations which his estranged wife Aaliya has made. Read on to know how Kangana Ranaut reacted to this troubling situation.

Many a times, fans have seen Kangana Ranaut voicing and expressing her opinions.She takes stands for her fellow actors and co-stars. Nawaz’s ex-wife has made allegations on him for not being there for his children and for putting restrictions on their privacy. Kangana Ranaut never misses any opportunity to react on happening things across the globe.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya has shared several videos featuring the issues she is facing while residing at his bungalow. Lately, Aaliya registered a rape case against the actor. The actor made a shocking revelation, “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I was silent is due to this tamasha, my small children will suffer.’ The actor divulged that he and Aaliya are already divorced. His children have been made hostage for past 45 days. They are not attending their school in Dubai.

kangana ranaut’s reaction on Nawaz’s statement

Actress, Kangana Ranaut shared actor’s statement on his twitter account. She wrote, “Was much needed @nawazuddin_siddiqui saab… silence never gives us peace. I am glad you issued this statement.” She sympathized with him and supported him by saying that there are many well wishers of him who care to know about his side of story. Nawaz further divulged that he used to give 10 lakhs every month to his wife. According to him, Aaliya is doing all these actions in order to blackmail him.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next enact in ‘Haddi’ as a transgender character. The actor also has ‘Afwaah’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar, directed by Sudhir Mishra in pipeline.