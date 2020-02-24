Kangana Ranaut Releases New Look For Upcoming Movie ‘Thalaivi’; Pays Special Tribute To Late Jayalalithaa On Her Birth Anniversary

Share

With a wide reach, Indian cinema has always tried to impact the lives of its fans, be it through realistic portrayal of fictional scenarios, depicting real situations and turn of events, or enacting influential and powerful people.Though these films are created with more than one perspective in mind, they have never failed to amaze our public while portraying the realities that shape our worlds.

One such personality who has always been an influential figure for millions of fans, and an epitome of women empowerment is Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut. From her spirited character of ‘Rani’ in Queen, to her fierce role as ‘Rani Lakshami Bai’ in Manikarnika, she has stood for ideals that people could relate to. It was only recently when the news that actress will be portraying the late actor turned politician Jayalalithaa in her next biopic, Thalaivi, started making rounds in the media.

Paying tribute to Jayaram Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, the makers of the film released a new look of Kangana as Thalaivi, in which the versatile actress looks like a mirror image of the revered politician. Clad in a white saree with black and white border, kangana provides complete justice to the role with her apt facial expressions and contagious smile.

Speaking on playing an icon like Jayalalithaa, Kangana said “After Manikarnika, this is my second biopic, and I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.”

While praising Kangana for bringing a fierce quality to her firebrand muse, the director says, “Kangana’s dedication towards playing the character shows in the fact that she gained weight to stay true to the stage of her life that she is portraying. Her attention to details, her make up and costumes will make it a visual treat for the audience, they will feel like they are watching Jayalalitha herself on screen”

Being an unvarnished depiction of actor turned politician’s life; the trilingual film is being directed by Vijay and also stars Arvind Swamy. Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh, it is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 26th June, 2020.