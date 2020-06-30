India putting a ban on 59 Chinese apps including ShareIt, TikTok, Shein, Romwe, CamScanner etc is being termed as India’s digital strike on China. Many people have come out to applaud the ban on TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps and Kangana Ranaut is one of them. Being the vocal person that Kangana is, it was certain that we’d hear something from her about this ban. And here she goes.

Kangana said in an official statement, “Government has banned Chinese apps and I think most people are celebrating because China is like we all know it’s a communist country and the way they have gone deep into our economy and our system. The data is scary, how much our business was dependent on China and this year apart from being the originator of Corona and giving the world the biggest adversity of recent times. In the midst of this adversity now they are messing with our borders in Ladakh and they don’t only want Ladakh. In the scheme of things, they want Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim. They also want your Assam and it’s never ending.” She added how the country has been brutal in many ways and the Indian government should consider cutting them off in every way possible.

“You can see the greed of these people and of course even the world is astonished by their ways of life and by the way they ill-treat animals and the way they beat you up if you do idol worshipping or if you follow your religion. I say that you know being an extremist or being a communist, both ways are extreme. Why do you want to believe there is god or there is no god? Why do you want to be so sure? Why can’t you just be that you don’t know? I don’t agree with their ways and obviously they’ve shown their real crude face to the world also with this pandemic and the bio-war that they’ve unleashed on the world. What is feeding them is that their economy. So it is definitely better we cut their roots here in India and of course when there will not be so much revenue and money, their evil power will come down and the world will be a better place. China is not the leading power because what leads is also what everyone else suffers their virtues and their sins. Today they are leading power and they have this power that is why the world is suffering,” added Kangana.

Stressing upon the need to go local and encouraging her fans to endorse the idea, Kangana stated, “In ancient times when India led the world and the world was a prosperous and inclusive place, I do believe that we need to go back to that time. India is the right leader whether it is the religion that we follow, whether the diverse nation that we have of many languages and many religions.”

