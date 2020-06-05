Powerhouse entertainer Kangana Ranaut’s ability is simply not constrained to acting. She’s likewise an director, producer, film-maker, a content creator and an informal inside planner and, obviously, somebody intense as hellfire. The Queen entertainer is likewise mainstream for not beating around the bush or glossing over proclamations before talking and that frequently makes her all the rage!

In an ongoing meeting with Pinkvilla, Kangana opened up on how not at all like the vast majority of the female entertainers, she hasn’t generally confronted a spending requirement for her performance films on account of her great collection of work and effective past records. A valid example here is Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding featuring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. The group had straightforwardly expressed they weren’t given the ideal financial plan in light of the fact that VDW featured just ladies and no male A-lister.

When she was asked if Kangana Ranaut has ever faced such difficulties, the actor stated, “For me, what works is that I have a 100 crore film behind me. Even if Manikarnika was co-directed by me, I think that makes a huge difference. You have already made the leap from small films to big films. I was initially very reluctant to helm that project but eventually, it went on to become a huge hit. That has added a lot of value and I see a lot of people are keen to invest in my film. Of course, it also depends on the crew you get. We have Vijayendra sir and another writer on board. Your script is everything. Other things don’t matter much.”

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor also added about being a successful actor. “At least I am in that place where I have a body of work in terms of writing whether it’s for Queen or Simran. So people know my sensibilities. Plus, I’m a successful actor, so I don’t think for me, it will be literally from scratch. So it’s not that bad for me.”