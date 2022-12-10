Kangana Ranaut Shares Childhood Picture Of Her Dancing, Wearing Mother’s Saree; Check Out!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut rules millions of hearts with her acting. Till now she has also appeared in many superhit films. Apart from acting, Kangana is also very active on social media. Recently, he has shared a throwback picture of his, which is becoming increasingly viral on social media. It is very difficult to recognize Kangana in the photo at first sight.

In this photo shared by Kangana on her Instagram story, the actress is seen in a blue and white saree. In the photo, the actress can be seen striking a dancing pose in the garden. With this photo, Kangana wrote in the caption, “Like most girls, when I was 10 or 11 years old, I wore my mother’s saree, applied lipstick and tried to show myself as a classical dancer by stealing the hand band of Rangoli. Was doing… haha…’

For your information, let us tell you that the actress is currently busy shooting for the film Emergency. Recently he has completed his shooting of Assam schedule. The film is based on Emergency. In this film, the actress will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of India. She is also directing it herself. Earlier she has also directed ‘Manikarnika’. Apart from Kangana, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chowdhary, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in the film. Apart from working in Emergency, Kangana is also acting in ‘Tejas’. In this, she will be seen in the role of an Air Force pilot.

Kangana will soon be seen in the sequel of South Indian film ‘Chandramukhi’. Recently this film was announced. It will be the sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyothika’s hit comedy horror Chandramukhi. Kagna will be seen opposite Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence in the film.