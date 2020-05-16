Kangana Ranaut has been in the news ever since she started out in her career. She became a star with her first movie Gangster and has not looked back. Called the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has been in many controversies and spotlight. But she didn’t come so long so easily. She had to fight many odds to reach where she is.

Kangana Ranaut’s team shared some of her pictures from good old days, that were her school and college days. Along with the pictures, Manikarnika actress said, “True Nostalgia That’s what we can file this post under. Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting ‘Miss Evening’ tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime. Here is she with her buddies, @bondie, @ranitaah and @daminisud .” Here is the picture:

Sometime back, the actress took her Instagram and shared some of her life parts with her fam.The video began with, Kangana wishing everyone 5th day of the Navratri and then shifted to the self-isolation topic and being bored at the house during the lockdown.Kangana said, “This time is not bad time, do not think of it like that. Bad times are actually good times. Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 – 2 years of it.” “My life was so messed up, I was with certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager,” she added.

The actor then went to talk about a friend of hers who according to her changed her life for the best by introducing her to spirituality. “At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book Rajayoga which have very good processes. After that I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and under his guidance I groomed myself a lot,” she said.

“I would have been lost in the crowd if those challenging times didn’t come in my life. Without the spiritual guidance, I wouldn’t have been able to develop my will-power, I wouldn’t have been able to sharpen my intellect or groom my talent or develop my emotional health,” she added. The Queen actor then explained the concept of Brahmacharya and said, “Brahmacharya is not celibacy or just about celibacy, Brahmacharya has many good processes.” “So, all I want to say is that make use of this time. Bad times are the only good times,” she added.