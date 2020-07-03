Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about the atrocities in the Bollywood industry. She made some videos where she suggested that Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide wasn’t actually a suicide, it was a well-planned murder. Recently, some rumours started doing rounds that Kangana Ranaut was called in for some questioning about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide by Mumbai police but now the actress has rubbished all those claims.

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut’s team took to twitter and rubbished all the claims of any receiving any such request from the Mumbai police. Kangana’s team further mentioned that the actress is willing to co-operate if it requires in the near future. The tweet reads, “Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate.” Not very long ago, her team had shared a video of Kangana addressing Sushant’s demise. Check out the post below:

In the video, Kangana could be heard saying, “Some people are saying that people who have weak minds get into depression and commit suicide. A person who is a rankholder in engineering entrance, how can his mind be weak? It can be seen from Sushant’s posts that he is clearly begging people to watch his films saying he doesn’t have a godfather and will be thrown out of the industry.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has recorded 28 statements of the people connected with the actor. This includes his family members, close friends, associates from the industry, his team and house staff. It’s also being speculated that filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur, too, have been called for interrogation by the police officials handling Sushant’s case. Stay tuned for more updates.

