Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the most talented actresses and is the undisputed queen of Bollywood. She has won several awards and hearts with her acting. She entered the Bollywood industry without any connection and made a remarkable mark for herself. But despite all the hard work she’s done, she still gets a lot of judgemental stares with people questioning her ways of working or talking. Now, Kangana has opened up and called upon Bollywood to for its Colonial slavery and hours after that, the true begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has voiced her opinion on the current situation.

A few hours ago, Kareena took to her Instagram and shared a series of stories stating All Lives Matter be it of a black man, a Dalit, a Muslim, a woman or anyone. She also posted Martin Luther King Jr’s quote that stated, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Earlier, Kareena had shared the cover of TIME magazine and called for justice for George Floyd by captioning it as, “JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with Pinkvilla, she had mentioned about Bollywood stars not talking about Mob Lynching in India and was quoted saying, “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.”

