Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about any issue that she’s been facing in the industry. Whether it is about nepotism or her views on any other thing, she doesn’t shy away from putting her thoughts forward and that too in a very strong manner. She was even very vocal about the industry’s role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Now, Kangana Ranaut has slammed the Bollywood stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania for using her pictures to make money.

Kangana Ranaut team on Sunday took the twitter to call out renowned costume stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is Fashion Director at Vogue India, for using her pictures and “promoting themselves” despite banning her. The tweet reads, “@VogueIndia has banned Kangana” because “@Anaita_Adajania (their style editor & now Fashion Director) is very close to Karan Johar, but is it fair for them to keep using her old videos to keep making money?”

In an interview with IANS, Kangana said, “During my movie ‘Fashion’ release in 2008 Vogue did a cover with Priyanka Chopra and refused to put me on their cover they said I am not an A-lister, in 2014 Vogue approached me for a cover but Anaita refused to style me she sent her assistant and they shot it in Mukesh mills ( Mumbai-based ruined mill ).”

Kangana claimed that after her success in “Queen”, she was asked to do covers with them.”In 2015 post my sudden ascend to the top position they said if I want to do covers with them then I must attend their beauty awards I requested like other film stars I too want to shoot outdoors for a cover story with Vogue, I requested that Anaita styles me, they promised but again they shot my cover in Mukesh mills same location they did the last cover and when I asked for clothes fitting they said ‘if you want Anaita to style you she will directly come to location no fittings for you’, this was shocking behaviour,” Kangana added.

“I felt so humiliated, those are the only two covers I did with them.”The actress said after that she was “openly banned”.

“But during ‘Manikarnika’, I spoke to their head Alex and told him I need to promote my film I wished to do a cover with them, they asked for few favours like attend their beauty award and shoot a cover for their upcoming magazine but they refuse to shoot the promised Vogue cover story with me for any of my movie promotions, but I see that they keep using my pictures and videos to promote themselves, is this fair ? Isn’t it supposed to be beneficial for both the parties involved?,” Kangana concluded.

