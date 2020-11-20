Kangana Ranaut is considered an active Twitter user and she loves to keep her followers updated with one or other controversial topics. But, her recent post made her a part of the public’s controversies where people called her a hypocrite for not supporting ‘vocal for local’.

Just yesterday, she announced through Twitter that she is headed to Hyderabad for the last schedule of her film Thalaivi. She left her hometown Manali for the same and she said that she might not return to the place next.

It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNGKh8QmWB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

Bollywood’s queen also shared away some stunning pictures where she found posing with a fancy Christian Dior bag, embellishing her look in a white coloured long coat and golden shades. However, the netizens ignored her slaying looks and simply set their sight on her bag that she was carrying.

This is wrong. Christian Dior should be Ricebag Dior https://t.co/t3DWN8jb7f — Agrima Khan 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) November 19, 2020

According to netizens, Kangana is not sticking to the ‘Vocal For Local’ trend that she was promoting and herself flaunting her branded bag that goes contrary to her nature. She got many disturbing comments over this post that brought out an ironic behavior of hers. One of the most annoying comment says,” Aunty was promoting local arts, crafts and artists at her bro’s marriage with Gujarati lehenga and pahari music. Today she is showing off a Dior bag. Kisi stance pe toh teek jao?”

Aunty was promoting local arts,crafts and artists at her bro’s marriage with Gujarati lehenga and pahari music. Today she is showing off a Dior bag. Kisi stance pe toh teek jao? — alisteria (@alisteria) November 19, 2020

On account of her work front, Kangana will be essaying the role of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha, in Thalaivi. She also has films like Dhakad and Tejas lined up for release.