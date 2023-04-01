Kangana Ranaut’s Anti-Westernization Statement Reminds Netizens Of Her Look In Dhaakad!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been banned by Twitter for spreading hate and misinformation. She has also been accused of harassing farmers by agitating them through her tweets.

Twitter is a micro-blogging and social networking service that allows users to send and read “tweets” — short messages of up to 140 characters that include photos, videos, quotes, and links. It is also a platform for real-time conversations around breaking news and hot topics.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter handle and urged people to’stop westernisation of our civilisation’ by sharing a video. This statement drew backlash from netizens who schooled her for it.

After a year’s break, ‘Queen’ star Kangana Ranaut has finally stepped out in her newest film Dhaakad. The action-filled spy thriller is helmed by debutant director Razneesh Ghai and stars Kangana, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

However, despite the fact that the movie has hit theaters on May 20 and has earned decent reviews, it is yet to become a success. This is because, the movie clashes with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kangana’s stance

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter and urged people to stop westernisation of our civilisation. Her post got retweeted and a section of users schooled her for her opinion.

Kangana has made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as Manikarnika, Simran, Tejas and Thalaivi. She has won four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards for her work in the industry.

Kangana is a right-wing supporter and identifies with Indian culture. Kangana Raut has also been criticised for her tendency to interfere in the creative departments of her films.

Dhaakad is her latest offering and she stars alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the film. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the movie has received mixed reviews from the audiences.

Therefore, With a routine plot, cliched screenplay and overdose of action It’s a movie that should be avoided.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller

Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai is a high-octane spy thriller. It features Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor and stars Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Saswata Chatterjee.

Also, The film follows Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent (Kangana Ranaut) entrusted with a mission to gather intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker. With the help of her agent Fazal (Sharib Hashmi), she travels across Europe and India to unearth her enemy’s secret.

Moreover, Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses in Indian cinema and has delivered memorable performances.