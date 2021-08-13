Kangana Ranaut’s Bold Reply To Trolls, “You Teach Others But Yourself.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut is always staying in the limelight due to her controversial comments and statements. Kangana is not afraid to express her views on various issues. Kangana is currently trending on Twitter. The reason behind this is not a statement but photos of her. Kangana has posted some photos of her on social media. Netizens are trolling her because of these photos. These photos show Kangana’s bold prediction.

These are the photos of Kangana posing on the beach at sunset. In it, she is wearing a white bralette and pants. It has a golden chain and bun look on it. The poetry of Ghalib is written in the caption,

‘Mohabbat me nahi hai farak jine aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jite hai jis kafir pe dum nikle’.

In the same look, she is being discussed on social media. Some have liked her look, while others have criticized her.

“You teach others, but you do photoshoots yourself in such bold look,” some told her. “I didn’t expect that from you,” one commented.

Then another wrote, ‘This is the look that is hurting the image of your decent Sanatan woman’.

Speaking of Kangana’s films, she will soon be seen in ‘Dhakad’. The shooting of this film was recently completed. Kangana’s action avatar will be seen in this film.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also completed the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. On this special occasion, Kangana organized a special celebration for the entire team. Whose inside pictures we have brought for you. In these pictures, you can see that Kangana was wearing a bralette top in which she was looking very stylish and hot.