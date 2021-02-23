The news is that Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are at war of words with each other once again. News? Not quite really. Swara’s post is an aftermath of Kangana taking a jibe at actors Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif for performing item songs in films. The only problem here is women pitting women against each other.

While Swara initially slammed the politician’s comments, while calling them ‘stupid, sexist and totally condemnable’, she later added that Kangana had ‘made it worse’.

Kangana, in her true fashion, tweeted, “Whenever I impose difficult questions on A listers all B listers come like sepoys,item numbers is essentially a song which isn’t consequential to the plot of the film, uses derogatory language for woman, even when I played a nautch girl I made sure it’s not derogatory for woman.”

She later tweets, “These B grades won’t understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling.”

Swara had tweeted, “Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next!”, which, as obvious as it can get, Kangana didn’t take well.

What lead to this war of words, one may ask. It was Kangana’s tweet where she had slammed a politician for calling her a ‘naachne gaane waali (item girl)’. She retaliated tweeting, “Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia…. I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones.”