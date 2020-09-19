Kangana and Adhyayan have quite a history together. For those who don’t know, Kangana was involved with Shekhar Suman’s child and her film Raaz: The Mystery Continues co-star, Adhyayan Suman. Kangana and Adhyayan had immediately hit off on the sets, and before we knew it, the two were a couple and had shown up together all over. Yet, destiny had other plans for the lovebirds, and soon they had headed out in different directions.

In an interview with India TV, Bollywood entertainer, Adhyayan Suman spoke about his ex, Kangana Ranaut’s continuous fight for equity in late entertainer, Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing case. The entertainer expressed that Kangana is now a gigantic entertainer and needn’t bother with any exposure for her profession. He expressed, “In the last 12 years, I have not followed Kangana. She is a popular and successful actor. If she has decided to come out in public and air her grievances, I am sure there is a reason for it. She does not need any publicity, I am guessing. There must be some anger or something that she has to say, which is why she is speaking up. That is completely her opinion, and I respect it.”

Speaking of how he is supporting Kangana in this journey, he stated, “Time and again, I say, I don’t have any relationship with Kangana. However, life has brought us to a point where we are not against each other but on the same side. If my father raised his voice for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, so did Kangana. I want to be vocal about her only when it comes to this, that we have the same voice, on humanitarian grounds.”

This is not the first time when Adhyayan has praised his ex, Kangana. Some time back, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan Suman had commended Kangana Ranaut for demonstrating the boldness and battling against the Bollywood biggies. He also expressed that she is an independent star of the Bollywood. In his words, “She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn respect and fame that she enjoys today. She is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry and made a huge name for herself. So hats off to her.”

The well known entertainer, Adhyayan also spoke on the subject of nepotism and had said, “My 14 films were shelved, and the box-office collection of my films were projected wrongly. People haven’t paid attention to this earlier. It’s very unfortunate that we required Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise. I am pretty sure that there might be some pressure as well, even if it’s a suicide and not a murder. Because I understand the bigger you get here, they put the pressure on you, and no one knows what their intentions are behind all these. It is very difficult to trust anybody in our industry.”