Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, is the symbol of love and romance. People from all parts of the world travel to Agra to view the glory of this historical monument built by Shah Jahan for his late wife Mumtaz Mahal. However, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has called it a grave and creepy and created a stir online.

According to the actress’ sister this monument is not a symbol of love but just a grave of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan’s wife Mumtaz Mahal. Hence, she finds it creepy. In her tweet, Rangoli also tagged Raj Nayak, former COO of Viacom 18, who in the month of February in one of his tweets was gushing over it. Her tweet read, “Mr @rajcheerfullji not every Indian is proud of Taj Mahal, a grave can never be a symbol of love, we are forced to accept it as a wonder but it’s creepy as hell especially when we know how she suffered in her lifetime how the artists who made it were tortured it’s creepy …”

In yet another tweet she also mentioned how one should not blindly follow things written in the book, giving out an example of lord Ram and Sita’s life. Her tweet read, “Hum yeh nahin keh sakte …. kyunki books mein likha hai symbol of love hai toh hai …. bas no questions asked, Shri Ram ne Sita ko vachan diya you will be my only Queen after he returned he renounced her only to live like a saint he will never be known as eternal lover.”

Further shedding light on the darker side of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, she tweeted “If you are taught woman is your kheti what else to expect …. so shameful how can a man be known as the ultimate lover who is just a sex addict and women abuser of the highest order but yehi toh kamal hai leftist historians aur media ka, Sabka kat rahe hain.”

