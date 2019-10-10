Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Slams Deepika Padukone: ‘Sorry Kangana Ko Depression Ka Natak Nahi Aaya’

Share

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel is well known to put forth her thoughtful opinions and often takes a dig at several celebrities from Bollywood on twitter. Now, her latest target is once again, none other than Deepika Padukone, and it all started after the latter talked about Kangana Ranaut’s film Judgemental Hai Kya and the controversy that her comments on the film had created.

On July 3, the foundation put a celebratory tweet lauding the fact that a clip of the first time that Deepika Padukone spoke publicly about battling depression has crossed a million views on Youtube. Further, a Tweet was accompanied by a GIF of Deepika dancing gleefully with Anna Chandy, a chairperson of the foundation.

When the first poster for the then titled Mental Hai Kya came out, Live Love Laugh Foundation put out a statement on Twitter by criticizing the maker’s choice to use the word ‘mental’, which they found insensitive. At the time, Rangoli argued that the foundation was judging the film prematurely. “To jump the gun an assume the worst is nothing but immature,” she tweeted.

Ha ha ha a woman in steady relationship with another man goes on record and says that I still love my ex boyfriend’s boxers, for bollywood this is class, matlab english mein kachche ko boxer bolo toh classy hai…(contd) https://t.co/KnmiQfRiXs — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

Sorry Kangana ko depression ka natak nahin aaya, heroes ke kachche media ke samne nahin sukhaye, instead she played a mental illness patient to perfection made a film on illness and prejudice around it…(Contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

These comments by Deepika Padukone did not go down well with Rangoli Chandel and she took to Twitter and slams Deepika. A user replied to Deepika’s statements with, “Side effects of smelling Ranbir’s boxers,” to which Rangoli replied with, “Ha ha ha a woman in steady relationship with another man goes on record and says that I still love my ex-boyfriend’s boxers, for Bollywood this is class, Matlab English Mein Kachche ko boxer bolo Toh classy hai Aur Kangana makes a highly acclaimed film on Mental illness Magar Usse Bhi problem hai… wah!! Rangoli Chandel further wrote, “Sorry Kangana ko depression ka Natak Nahin Aaya, heroes Ke Kachche media Ke Samne Nahin Sukhaye, instead, she played a mental illness patient to perfection made a film on illness and prejudice around it.

This war of words seems never-ending! The feud between Rangoli Chandel and Actress Deepika Padukone has been on ever since Deepika’s foundation expressed their views in context to the controversy around the film Judgemental Hai Kya’s title.