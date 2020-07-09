Kangana Ranaut’s tuff with the Bhatt family seems to have taken an uglier turn. Earlier, it was Kangana talking above Mahesh Bhatt. Now, it is Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt getting into a fight with Kangana Ranaut’s team on Twitter. Yesterday, Pooja Bhatt in her tweet reminded Kangana Ranaut that she was only launched by Vishesh Films- a film production company owned by Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt- in Gangster.

Kangana’s team had responded by tweeting, “Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her, call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her “tragic end”, Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him.” Pooja Bhatt then shared the throwback video and tweeted, “Guess videos lie too? Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts!”

Now, replying to Pooja Bhatt’s tweet, Kangana’s team wrote that Kangana is indeed thankful toVishesh films for launching her, but also wants outsiders to be treated better. The tweet read, “Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully, She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends.” Check out the tweet:

