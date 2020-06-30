In the week following Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, the news has flooded all over the internet as a shock, with banters about nepotism, trolling, and strategic maneuver in Bollywood started once again. Netizens have been trolling sure big names, and have considered the film business liable for Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing. In the midst of extreme analysis and kickback, a few celebs chose to quit their social media.

Swara Bhasker Supports Karan Johar & Star Kids Amidst Nepotism Debate, Slams All Who Use Sushant’s Death For Ulterior Motive

Earlier, a video of Swara Bhasker who was seen asking producer Karan Johar about nepotism had gone viral. This time she said that one should have conversations in a civilized way. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Swara said, “We should have difficult conversations but there is a civilised way to do it. Right now, things are being said, and people are being blamed but Karan being vilified is unnecessary. I don’t think Karan, Alia (Bhatt), Sonam (Kapoor) had anything to do with what happened with Sushant’s career. It’s not a fair accusation.”

Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve. https://t.co/XhEW5mBL7f — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 27, 2020

Swara Bhasker further talked about how Sushant’s death is being used by some people for their ulterior motives. Swara was quoted saying, “In the video, one can see that Karan is accepting that he might have chosen people who were right in front of him and things should change. I would like to give him credit for engaging with the issue. But the way things have happened was quite sad. It’s disgusting that Sushant’s death is being used for ulterior motives by some people. We must give Sushant dignity in his death and celebrate his life. He was a tremendous artiste.”

Taking to the twitter, Kangana’s team posted, “Swara while doing chaploosi pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people.”

https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1277665545731506177

Speaking about depression, Swara said, “One shouldn’t trivialise it by saying, people get depressed because they weren’t invited for a party or because someone gave a stupid answer about their on a chat show. If that is your understanding, then you don’t know what depression is.”