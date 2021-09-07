Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang this time with her upcoming and much anticipated multilingual biographical movie ‘Thalaivii,’ which is based on one of the most loved Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, the Iron Lady Jayalalitha fondly called Amma.

Though the fate of the Hindi release of the movie is yet to be decided because of the Covid restrictions where theatres and multiplexes are not yet open, however, the Panga actress is trying everything in her stride, especially through her social media account to get the movie released in theatres.’

Kangana Ranaut put up a story on her Instagram account where she requested the Maharashtra government with folded hands to open the theatres for the release. Below are a few screenshots.

She even shared the below story urging the Bollywood leaders to take a stand stating that 2-3 big international corporations have consumed the Indian content and this was how East India Company had invaded as well.

Initially, the fate of the movie Thalaivii’s theatrical release was quite foggy, and Kangana Ranaut had criticized the theatre and issued a statement on Instagram stating that multiplexes had a different attitude when it came to big hero movies, comparing how Salman Khan starrer Radhe was given an OTT and theatre release and also the movie Master. She even tagged @pyrcinemas official @inoxmovies stating, “The system makes sure that no woman rises and then complains why don’t we have women superstars bringing audiences to the theatre on her own as men do”

However, with the recent update, PVR had given a green signal for the theatrical release of the Tamil and Telugu version of the Thalavi movie for September 10th. The actress thanked the theatre chain for the release and said that they were in talks with the theatre chain for the release of the Hindi version.