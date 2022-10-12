Kangant Ranaut Shares Glimpses Of Her Political Meeting As Himachal Pradesh CM Visits Her Manali House!

Kangana Ranaut and her family had special guests at their Manali home on Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur visited the actor. He had breakfast with her family. Kangana took to Instagram to share pictures of their meeting and revealed what food they served the Chief Minister as they dined together.

Kangana has a house in Manali, near her birthplace, and divides her time between there and Mumbai. On Tuesday, she shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram Stories and said that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had visited her hill house.

She captioned it in Hindi. It translates, “Had the fortune to meet the honourable Himachal CM Jairam Thakur ji at home today. His simplicity and love for Himachal is inspirational.”

In the picture, Kangana and the Chief Minister as well as Manali MLA Govind Singh Tagore and some of her family members can be seen in conversation with each other in the actor’s living room.

She posted another picture of herself, the chief minister, and her mother Asha Ranaut sitting at a dinner table. She captioned it, “My mother had prepared babru and Himachali bhalle for the CM for breakfast.” The actor posted another picture where she and her family members posed with the Chief Minister and the MLA.

She was last seen on screen in the action thriller Dhaakad. It failed at the box office. It struggled to earn ₹10 crores. Although the film got some success after its digital release on Zee5. She is waiting for the release of her next, Tejas. She has played an air force pilot. She will be seen in the historical drama Emergency, where she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.