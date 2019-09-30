Kangna Ranaut Opens Up On Her First Kiss, First Love: “It Wasn’t Magical At All, It Was Messy”

Share

Famous for her bold and extremely candid honest interviews, Kangna Ranaut is one of the most loved and looked-upon actresses in the industry. The way she carries herself, her choice of films and blunt interviews Kangna is a total fire bombshell. Kangna speaks her mind out and she was no different at India Today Mind Rocks 2019, Delhi. From her first crush, relationship, kiss and heartbreak to dealing with the fact that she is an outsider in a nepotism dominant industry the “Queen” actress unravelled a lot of things.

Talking about her first kiss she said, “I could not kiss him, so I practised kissing on my palm. My first kiss wasn’t magical at all, it was messy. Mera muh freeze ho gaya tha (My mouth froze), I couldn’t move. Ladke ne bola muh hilao toh zara! (The boy said, move your mouth a bit!).”

She opened up about her first relationship and how naïve she was and said, “I had my first relationship at 17-18. I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date’s friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He was 28 and I was 16-17. He looked at me and he was like, ‘you’re a kid’. He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken. I personally feel that I’m an obsessive lover. I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I’ll grow up”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2eYnRZlXa6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She also revealed that her first crush was her teacher, “Pehla Pyaar was with my teacher. When you are young, your heart still beats for your teacher. By 15 or 16, guys don’t even have moustaches, so there’s just a teacher in front of you to fall in love with. I was in the 9th standard, I had a crush on my teacher. At that time, the song, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein had released. So, I used that dupatta and hallucinated about him.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1tQyRyh9CV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She further went on to discuss the importance of having sex and how parents should encourage their children to have sex. She had stated, “Sex is an important aspect of everyone’s life. When you want sex, just have it. Don’t be obsessed. There was a time when you were told to marry someone, and your emotions were directed towards that person. In history, because of invasions, people’s ideas are still there, that our scriptures don’t allow sex. Parents should be happy with children having sex. Children should have responsible sex. My parents were shocked when they find out I was sexually active. Parents should encourage children to have sex.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1HImq7BFNE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She also opened up about her journey in the film industry that got her all the fame and recognition. She was quoted as saying, “I don’t think the industry is unfair. They’re in shock, that yeh kaise ho gaya [her rise in the industry]. In my story, there are many firsts. I am a mountain person; I’m a “dehati, gawar”. What is on my mind is on my mouth. I don’t listen to anyone. I don’t have an agency, PR. I have done everything according to the world. Nobody has functioned like this. I wake up in the morning, and I know what I want to do. I know I’m very loved.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B29RDRRlzoQ

Moreover, Kangna was asked what she would do if she wakes up as the following actors. When asked about ex-beau Hrithik Roshan she said, “I will call Kangana and I will tell her I’m sorry for what I did.” When further asked about Salman Khan she said, “I’ll pull the media-waalon’s ears.”

On the professional front, Kangna will be next seen in Panga and Dhakad.