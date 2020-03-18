Kangna Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Blasts A Troll Supporting Hrithik Roshan, ‘Will Rip You Apart”

Share

Kangna Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel seems to be on a slamming spree. Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli have made it their life’s mission to lash out at every single star present in the industry. Rangoli, it seems, like the limelight that she gets by unabashedly speaking her mind in favour of her sister and has been criticized for the same on numerous occasions.

She seems to have joined Twitter and other social media handles with just one goal in mind- to bash and slam all the Bollywood stars who didn’t support her sister. Time and again, Rangoli is seen speaking against Hrithik Roshan through her tweets. Recently, she shared an old picture with Hrithik Roshan and claimed that he would try to impress her through his actions and win her heart as he was dating Kangna at that time but now the things have turned upside down.

Sharing a picture, she tweeted, “Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun.”

https://twitter.com/Rangoli_A/status/1239891824388395011

To this a twiteratti replied, “She will now Spoil Kangana’s Reputation for sure by playing Victim cards. Plus Girl…@iHrithik is a Legend. Didnt work with you sister. Now get over it. She isnt even concerned anymore, nor he is. Stop using hrithiks name now. Rather show your skills, do something good.”

She will now Spoil Kangana's Reputation for sure by playing Victim cards.



Plus Girl…@iHrithik is a Legend.

Didnt work with you sister. Now get over it. She isnt even concerned anymore, nor he is. Stop using hrithiks name now. Rather show your skills, do something good. — Sushant Kaushal (@Sushant_Kaushal) March 17, 2020

And this obviously didn’t go down well with Rangoli and she went on to threaten the user to rip their life apart. Take a look:

(Contd)… we are not here kisi ke baap ke paise pe, shut your mouth otherwise will rip you apart phir mat rona !! — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020