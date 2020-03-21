Kanika Kapoor Partied With Manmeet Of Meet Bros, Now He Is Worried About His Grandmother Testing Positive

by · March 21, 2020

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus after she returned from the UK. Despite being asked to observe self-quarantine, she lept out and even partied with many politicians and celebrities. Now that she has tested positive for coronavirus, all the people who met her are scared they might also have caught the virus. And Manmeet Singh, Kanika Kapoor’s co-singer in baby doll is scared about his grandmother’s health.

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

In an interview with Times of India, Manmeet has mentioned that Kanika stayed with her family before getting tested and hence, chances are that she might have spread it to her family members, especially grandmother. He also informed that Kanika had shared with him that she had a mild fever. “I spoke to her and she said it is pretty mild.” Talking about Kanika staying with her family, he quoted, “That is the part which I am worried about because Kanika was living with her parents for ten days. Not just that, her grandmother was also in touch with her. That is the part Harmeet (my brother) and I, are both worried about. I just hope that it does not affect them.”

The party that Kanika Kapoor was a part of was also attended by the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje. As soon as she learnt about Kanika testing positive, she went into self-quarantine. She tweeted, “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest”.

Loading...

You may also like...