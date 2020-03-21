Kanika Kapoor Partied With Manmeet Of Meet Bros, Now He Is Worried About His Grandmother Testing Positive

Share

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus after she returned from the UK. Despite being asked to observe self-quarantine, she lept out and even partied with many politicians and celebrities. Now that she has tested positive for coronavirus, all the people who met her are scared they might also have caught the virus. And Manmeet Singh, Kanika Kapoor’s co-singer in baby doll is scared about his grandmother’s health.

In an interview with Times of India, Manmeet has mentioned that Kanika stayed with her family before getting tested and hence, chances are that she might have spread it to her family members, especially grandmother. He also informed that Kanika had shared with him that she had a mild fever. “I spoke to her and she said it is pretty mild.” Talking about Kanika staying with her family, he quoted, “That is the part which I am worried about because Kanika was living with her parents for ten days. Not just that, her grandmother was also in touch with her. That is the part Harmeet (my brother) and I, are both worried about. I just hope that it does not affect them.”

The party that Kanika Kapoor was a part of was also attended by the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje. As soon as she learnt about Kanika testing positive, she went into self-quarantine. She tweeted, “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest”.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020