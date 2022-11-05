Kantara Fame Rishabh Shetty Refuses To Work In Bollywood; Says, “I Want To Do Films In Kannada Only”

The small packet of Kannada cinema’s film ‘Kantara’ has proved to be a big bang at the box office. This film was made on a budget of only 15 crores but the film surprised everyone in earnings. Rishabh Shetty appeared in ‘Kantara’, whose acting is being praised by everyone. At the same time, now after the success of ‘Kantara’, Rishabh Shetty has started getting offers from Bollywood too, which has been disclosed by the actor himself. How did the actor respond to these offers? He has told about this in his latest interview.

Actually, in his latest interview, Rishabh Shetty talked about the plans ahead and told whether he wants to come to Bollywood or not. He has openly spoken on this issue. When asked about his entry into Bollywood films, the actor said, “I have got offers from Bollywood filmmakers but right now I want to make films in Kannada only. I love Mr Bachchan. I really like them and even the younger generation actors like Shahid Kapoor or Salman Bhai and many more… I like each one.”

Before Rishabh Shetty, South cinema superstar Mahesh Babu also rejected Bollywood films. During the promotion of one of his films, he had given a statement for Bollywood, on which there were a lot of ruckuses. The actor said that I think he cannot afford me. That’s why I don’t want to waste my time. I got stardom and love from Telugu cinema. However, after this statement, Mahesh Babu also clarified.

Talking about ‘Kantara’, this film was released in the Kannada language on 30 September. The film also got a great response in the initial days, after which the film was released in many other languages ​​including Hindi and ‘Kantara’ was also here. The film has crossed 300 crores worldwide and ‘Kantara’ is the second Kannada film to do so. The first number is ‘KGF Chapter 2’.