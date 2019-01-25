Kapil Sharma And Ginni Chatrath Are All Set To Host Third Reception Party In February

Share

Kapil Sharma recently got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. Post wedding the couple hosted a reception for family and friends in Kapil’s ancestral home in Amritsar on December 14, 2018. While Amritsar’s reception was meant for only close friends and relatives, it was his star-studded reception on December 24, 2018, which grabbed many eyeballs. The reception was graced by high profile guests from Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Raveena Tandon, Urvashi Rautela, Saina Nehwal, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar were some of the celebrities who were present at the grand reception. For the uninitiated here’s a video from Kapil Sharma’s grand reception hosted at JW Mariott Mumbai.

Following the trend of hosting multiple wedding receptions, As per an India Today report, Kapil and Ginni are all set to host a third wedding reception in Delhi on February, for their politician and bureaucrats friends. And we are looking forward to catch the first glimpse from Kapil and Ginni’s third reception pictures.

On November 17, 2018, Kapil took to Instagram to announce his wedding, He wrote, “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect, and togetherness on 12th December 2018. We would like to thank each and everyone who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqrk-LMhi4N/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma is currently shooting for his show “The Kapil Sharma show”.