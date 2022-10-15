Kapil Sharma Is In Trouble Between Girlfriend And Wife On Karwa Chauth; Checkout!

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Kapil Sharma is caught between his wife and girlfriend. Both have kept a fast for Kapil’s long life and both are fighting to achieve him. This is not happening in his real life, but in reel life. Yes, we are talking about the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’ The promo was released on Wednesday. Kapil shared the promo himself. He captioned it, “Joke Jokingly, the matter got serious.”

In the video, it can be seen that Sumona Chakraborty, playing Kapil’s wife, dressed up like a bride, asks Srishti Rode, playing the role of his girlfriend with a plate of Karva Chauth puja in her hand, “For whom did you fast for Karwa Chauth? I have been fasting for my Kappu.”

Sumona says, “Kappu is my husband.” Srishti says. “Kappu is my love.” Sumona says, “There is so much trust in your love and see. I will not even let you take the pu of my Kappu.” Srishti replies, “I want complete Kappu.” When Kapil Sharma sees all this, he comes there and says, “Somebody ask me too.” Everyone laughs at it. Fans cannot wait to see the episode. Karwa Chauth special episode will be aired this weekend. Fans gave interesting reactions.

One user wrote, “Kappu kisi ka nahi hai wo ginni ki hai.” At the same time, some people say that the show is boring. For example, one user wrote, “Kya faltu baatein hai ye, aur log dekhte bhi is chumtiyape ko. India isiliye piche hai.” One user said, “Ab show me pehle jesi baat nhi jo maza pehle aata tha ab nhi zyada tar aesa lagta h kuch kalakar over acting kar rahe hai.”