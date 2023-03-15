Kapil Sharma Reacts To Claims Of His Rs 300 Crore Net Worth; ‘Meri Soch Salary Wali Hai’

In a recent interview, Kapil Sharma laughed off the statement that his net worth is currently ₹300 crore. The actor-comedian will next be seen in Zwigat.

Comedian actor Kapil Sharma recently said that he considers himself a middle-class person despite all his achievements. The actor will next play a lower middle class man who works as a food delivery man in Nandita Das’ Zwigato. He also laughed off the suggestion that his net worth is currently ₹300 crore.

Kapil Sharma rose to fame after winning the stand-up comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 in 2007. He won several seasons of the comedy reality show Comedy Circus on Sony TV and appeared in films like Bhavnao Ko Samjho (2010), Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Firangi (2017) and a brief appearance in ABCD 2 (2015). He is popularly known for his show, The Kapil Sharma Show after the success of the TV shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil.

During his recent interview with Aajtak, Kapil was told, “You are worth ₹300 crore…” The comedian laughed in response. He said in Hindi, “I also lost a lot of money… But to be honest, I don’t think about all that. I know I have a house, a car, a family, and that’s all that matters. Of course I’m no saint. I won’t turn down good money. But even today meri soch salary wali hai (I still think of myself as a middle class salaried man). My wife likes to spend on things, but I don’t. But it comes from money, so it’s different.”

Kapil went on to say that his wife Ginni Chatrath did not face any problems adjusting to his environment after marriage as she comes from a well-to-do family. The two are Punjabi and are well connected. He said he has a lot of respect for Ginny because she stood by him when he wasn’t famous and was with him through everything. Although Kapil hopes to earn more money, he feels that he is still the same person he used to be. He added that his children may have a different experience while growing up with privilege.

Kapil married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. They have two children – daughter Anayra and son Trishaan. Kapil’s upcoming film Zwigato is slated to release on March 17.